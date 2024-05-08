Home>Society>General News

Seibu Ikebukuro Line Service Resumes between Hoya, Tokorozawa Stations after Suspension due to Accident at Akitsu Station (Update 1)

16:59 JST, May 8, 2024 (updated at 17:11 JST)

An accident occurred at Akitsu Station of the Seibu Ikebukuro Line at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing the partial suspension of the train service.

The service had been suspended between Hoya and Tokorozawa stations, but was resumed at around 4:35 p.m.

