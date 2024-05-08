Kumamoto: 2 Cows Enter Track on JR Hohi Line, Forcing Train to Stop An Hour; Cows Did Not Move Even After Whistle Blown, Train Comes Closer
10:45 JST, May 8, 2024
Two cows entered the tracks on the JR Hohi Line in Kumamoto Prefecture at around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, and a train was stopped for about an hour, Kyushu Railway Co. said.
The owner moved the cows and the train resumed operation. The two passengers were not injured.
The train driver spotted the cows and stopped the train between Tateno (Minami-Aso Village) and Akamizu (Aso City) stations. The animals did not move even though the driver blew a whistle and moved the train closer to them, and the train was unable to proceed until the owner came, the company said.
The standstill delayed three trains in total for up to 1 hour and 10 minutes, affecting about 200 passengers.
