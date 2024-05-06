Athlete, Cake Shop Worker Rank High as Dream Jobs for Japanese Kids

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Employees of Suzette Holdings Co. prepare cakes at the shop in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2023.

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)—Athletes, and cake shop and bakery workers ranked high as dream jobs for children in Japan, a private-sector survey has found.

In the survey conducted by major chemical maker Kuraray Co., children enrolling in elementary school in fiscal 2024 were asked what they want to be when they grow up, and 4,000 kids gave answers on the internet.

The survey results were announced ahead of Children’s Day in the country on Sunday.

Athletes ranked top among boys for the first time in four years, while cake shop and bakery workers topped the list for girls for the 26th straight year since the survey started in 1999, according to Kuraray, the maker of the Clarino brand artificial leather, used in products including “randoseru” backpacks for elementary school children.

Athletes were chosen by 16.2 pct of all boys in the survey. As the possible reason for athletes’ return to the top position, a Kuraray official said that people can now fully enjoy sports following the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

Police officers ranked second among boys, chosen by 15.9 pct, followed by firefighters and rescue workers, selected by 10.6 pct, drivers, picked by 7.5 pct, and researchers, chosen by 5.2 pct. Game creators ranked 10th, picked by 2.0 pct, making it into the top 10 for the first time ever.

The proportion of girls who chose cake shop and bakery workers came to 21.3 pct.

Television celebrities, singers and models ranked second, favored by 12.4 pct of all girls. Nursery workers, flower shop workers and ice cream shop workers came third, fourth and fifth, respectively, among girls, selected by 5.6 pct, 5.5 pct and 5.0 pct. Nursery workers were up by five places from the previous survey.