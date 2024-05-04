Akita Dog Exhibition Showcases Best of the Large Breed in Odate of Namesake Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese Akita dogs are seen at an exhibition show in Odate, Akita Prefecture, on Friday.

ODATE, Akita — A exhibition competing the best of the Japanese Akita dog breed, also known as Akita Inu, was held at Keijo Park in Odate, Akita Prefecture, on Friday for the first time in two years, with 170 dogs from Poland and Japan participating.

At the competition organized by the Akita Inu Preservation Society, judges evaluated the large, burly dogs to see if they expressed features characteristic of the breed. The judges scored points based on their pointy, standing ears and round coiled tails and rated their standing posture and facial features. The canines were judged in six age categories, ranging from juvenile to adult and were also separated into male and female divisions.

“We will work together with the administrative and various organizations to organize an exhibition showcasing Akita dogs’ appeal to the world,” said Takashi Endo, who chairs the preservation society, before the start of the competition.

Meanwhile, two pairs of Akita dog statues — one gilded with 850 pieces of gold leaf, and another of pure gold — were exhibited to the public at the Odate city hall for the first time, next to the competition venue. The city had purchased them for 16.5 million yen.