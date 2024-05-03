Kishida Announces Establishing Intl Framework on Generative AI

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Thursday.

PARIS — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced establishing an international framework to balance the regulation and utilization of generative AI during his keynote address at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Thursday.

Forty-nine countries and regions, mainly OECD members, are taking part in the framework.

Kishida also called for the importance of maintaining and expanding a free and fair economic order, with economic coercion by China, among other issues, in mind.

Participants of the meeting were to discuss sustainable growth of the global economy and draft proposals for changes to the AI Principles, which are international guidelines for AI, currently under review by the OECD, among other topics.

For the first time in 10 years, Japan serves as chair of the meeting this year, marking the 60th anniversary of Japan’s accession to the OECD.

“Let us collaborate as nations united by a common purpose to address the universal opportunities and risks brought about by AI, and work towards achieving safe, secure, and trustworthy AI,” Kishida said in the keynote speech.

The international framework, which will be called the Hiroshima AI Process Friends Group, will comprise countries supporting the spirit of the Hiroshima AI Process, a comprehensive international agreement on generative AI led by Japan, which served as the chair of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima last year. Based on the International Guiding Principles, as well as the Code of Conduct for AI developers that have been compiled by G7 countries, individual countries will establish their own domestic systems.

In the keynote speech, Kishida also spoke about economic policy and referred to “economic coercion,” in which a country applies pressure on another country by restricting trade.

“We also need to strengthen our cooperation to ensure economic resilience and economic security, such as addressing economic coercion and non-market policies and practices, enhancing supply chain resilience, and protecting critical technologies and critical infrastructure,” he said.

Kishida also stressed the importance of the OECD extending its outreach to non-member countries.

“Rather than imposing values, it is essential for the OECD to act as a companion in growth and development,” Kishida said. “This should be done by embracing the concept of ‘co-creation’ and closely aligning with the needs of others.”

After the address, Kishida attended a meeting with member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. At the meeting, he revealed a plan to mobilize about €8 million, or about ¥1.3 billion, to start projects that involve dispatching experts, conducting research and analysis, as well as training.

At a separate meeting on generative AI held before the opening ceremony, Originator Profile — a digital technology that embeds a third party-authenticated electronic identifier in each piece of content, such as news articles and online advertisements — was introduced with a video from the Japanese government.