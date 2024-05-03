Only One of its Kind in the World; Unique Cherry Blossoms at Their Peak
13:32 JST, May 3, 2024
YAMAGATA — The blossoms of the miyamakasumi-zakura cherry tree, said to be the only one of its kind in the world, are now at their peak in Yamagata.
The cherry blossoms in the city’s wildflower garden are expected to remain at their peak during the major holidays.
This cherry tree, which is a natural hybrid of miyama-zakura and kasumi-zakura, is a new species. It was discovered by park staff in 2004 and named miyamakasumi-zakura in 2012.
The cherry blossoms have the characteristics of the kasumi-zakura, which has petals with split ends, and the miyama-zakura, which has flowers on the tips of branches. According to the park, the tree is more than 40 years old.
On Wednesday, many visitors stopped in front of the miyamakasumi-zakura cherry tree to admire the flowers and take pictures with their smartphones.
“I came here for the first time because I heard that this tree is the only one of its kind in the world. I think it has more flowers than ordinary wild cherry trees,” said a 70-year-old woman from Koto Ward, Tokyo, on her way home.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern Part of Kyushu; No Risk of a Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Household Spending Down 0.5% in Feb.
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’