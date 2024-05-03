Only One of its Kind in the World; Unique Cherry Blossoms at Their Peak

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Miyamakasumi-zakura cherry blossoms in Yamagata on Wednesday

YAMAGATA — The blossoms of the miyamakasumi-zakura cherry tree, said to be the only one of its kind in the world, are now at their peak in Yamagata.

The cherry blossoms in the city’s wildflower garden are expected to remain at their peak during the major holidays.

This cherry tree, which is a natural hybrid of miyama-zakura and kasumi-zakura, is a new species. It was discovered by park staff in 2004 and named miyamakasumi-zakura in 2012.

The cherry blossoms have the characteristics of the kasumi-zakura, which has petals with split ends, and the miyama-zakura, which has flowers on the tips of branches. According to the park, the tree is more than 40 years old.

On Wednesday, many visitors stopped in front of the miyamakasumi-zakura cherry tree to admire the flowers and take pictures with their smartphones.

“I came here for the first time because I heard that this tree is the only one of its kind in the world. I think it has more flowers than ordinary wild cherry trees,” said a 70-year-old woman from Koto Ward, Tokyo, on her way home.