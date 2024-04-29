High Temperatures Expected in Tokyo, Surrounding Areas
11:38 JST, April 29, 2024
On Monday, the third day of the Golden Week holiday period, high pressure is forecast for the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, but will gradually be affected by a trough and moist air. As a result, it will be sunny and cloudy with some rainfall in the evening.
High temperatures are expected in both the Kanto and Koshin regions. The highest temperatures expected include 30 C in Nagano, 29 C in Kofu, 28 C in Maebashi, Saitama City, and Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, 27 C in Utsunomiya, and 26 C in central Tokyo and Yokohama.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
Tsunami Advisory for Okinawa Lifted at Noon (UPDATE 2)
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’