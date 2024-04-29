High Temperatures Expected in Tokyo, Surrounding Areas

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

On Monday, the third day of the Golden Week holiday period, high pressure is forecast for the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, but will gradually be affected by a trough and moist air. As a result, it will be sunny and cloudy with some rainfall in the evening.

High temperatures are expected in both the Kanto and Koshin regions. The highest temperatures expected include 30 C in Nagano, 29 C in Kofu, 28 C in Maebashi, Saitama City, and Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, 27 C in Utsunomiya, and 26 C in central Tokyo and Yokohama.