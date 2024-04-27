Golden Week Holiday Begins; Over 80% Seats Reserved for Major Airlines
15:34 JST, April 27, 2024
Airports and train stations across the nation were crowded with people heading for their hometowns or holiday destinations as the Golden Week holiday began Saturday.
If weekdays are taken off work or school, the holiday will last a maximum of 10 days until May 6. In the international departure lobby of Haneda Airport in Tokyo, travelers carrying large suitcases formed a long line.
A 67-year-old company executive from Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, said he and his wife were going to Germany, where their daughter lives. “We plan to meet the family members of our daughter’s future husband for the first time, so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
Major domestic airlines said that more than 80% of their domestic and international flights on Saturday were reserved with many international flights almost fully booked.
