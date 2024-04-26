Home>Society>General News

JR Tokaido Line Suspending Operation Due to Accident; Keihin Tohoku, Saikyo and Shonan Shinjuku Lines Affected

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun　

21:49 JST, April 26, 2024

JR Tokaido Line has been suspending operation between Tokyo and Atami Stations due to an accident that occurred at a crossing between the line’s Yokohama and Kawasaki Stations at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday.

Operations of Keihin Tohoku, Shonan Shinjuku and Saikyo Lines have been also affected.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING