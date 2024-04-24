Smoke Seen from ANA Aircraft with More than 200 Passengers after Landing at Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport; No Injuries Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun

ANA Flight 71 is seen at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido at 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

CHITOSE, Hokkaido— A smoke was seen out of an aircraft at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido on Wednesday. A local fire department was notified of the incident by the airport staff at 5:35 p.m. on the day.

ANA Flight 71, an aircraft bound for New Chitose from Tokyo’s Haneda, boarded 204 passengers and nine crew members, according to the fire department and other authorities.

When the aircraft landed on Runway B at 5:34 p.m., it got an error indicating oil pressure drop. ANA Flight 71 stopped on the runway.

The aircraft was subsequently moved to a boarding gate. Passengers got off the plane at around 7:40 p.m. There was no report of injuries.