Home>Society>General News

Tokyo Hits Mid-June Temperature of 26.1 C Saturday; Tochigi, Gunma, Kanagawa, Chiba Also Feel the Heat

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People jog around the Imperial Palace while the temperature rises, in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:59 JST, April 20, 2024

Central Tokyo logged 26.1 C on Saturday afternoon, almost the equivalent of temperatures in mid-June.

Similar temperature increases were seen around Tokyo and neighboring prefectures as well as the Tokai region around Nagoya due to a high-pressure system moving over Honshu.

Other cities that saw increased temperatures include Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, at 27.9 C; Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, at 27.1 C; Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, at 26 C; and Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, at 26.6 C.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING