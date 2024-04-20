Tokyo Hits Mid-June Temperature of 26.1 C Saturday; Tochigi, Gunma, Kanagawa, Chiba Also Feel the Heat
17:59 JST, April 20, 2024
Central Tokyo logged 26.1 C on Saturday afternoon, almost the equivalent of temperatures in mid-June.
Similar temperature increases were seen around Tokyo and neighboring prefectures as well as the Tokai region around Nagoya due to a high-pressure system moving over Honshu.
Other cities that saw increased temperatures include Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, at 27.9 C; Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, at 27.1 C; Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, at 26 C; and Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, at 26.6 C.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
-
Tsunami Advisory for Okinawa Lifted at Noon (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern Part of Kyushu; No Risk of a Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Japan MOF’s Kanda Warns against Yen’s Weakness
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers