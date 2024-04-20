Accessibility, Deluxe Amenities Eyed for New Stadium; Structure To Be Built on Former Tsukiji Market Site



Artistic conception of multifunction stadium, as configured for baseball and softball games

A multipurpose stadium that will be the center of the redevelopment of the former site of the Tsukiji Market in Tokyo will have the ability to flexibly change its internal shape. The next-generation stadium is expected to attract various events from across the world. It will have enhanced functions for entertaining guests, such as VIP rooms, that are not found at many existing stadiums in Japan.

The stadium aims at creating multifunction adaptability that is rare worldwide by using movable and temporary seating. The stadium’s basic capacity will be 50,000 people, but it can be adjusted to range from 20,000 to 57,000. The shape of the stadium’s field and the arrangement of spectator seating will change according to each event’s purposes so as to always provide the best experience and environment to visitors.

In addition to various sports, including baseball, American football, soccer, rugby, basketball and e-sports, the weatherproof stadium is expected to offer viewers the excitement and thrills of live musical performances, large-scale exhibitions and theatrical extravaganzas, making attendees in each case feel as if they were visiting facilities specially prepared for just those purposes.

Introducing cutting-edge digital technology as well as equipment for sound and dramatic effects, the stadium aims at increasing real sensation, excitement and a sense of immersion among visitors. To welcome international guests, various types of VIP rooms will be prepared, including some of the largest in the nation.

Universal design ensuring accessibility for everyone will be also thoroughly introduced. The stadium’s basic objective will be to share emotionally powerful experiences regardless of age, gender or disability. Many seats specially for wheelchair users will be set up on a regular basis. A sensory room and a cool down room will be prepared to help ensure peace of mind for people with conditions such as optical or auditory hypersensitivity. For people with optical or hearing difficulties, voice and text information will be provided.

Among many multipurpose stadiums or arenas in Japan, there are some problems, including that fields can be far from spectacular seats and that there are few amenities catering to VIPs or people with disabilities. Such stadiums need to increase their ability to attract more visitors, raise profitability and develop the role they can play in the life of the public. The Japan Sports Agency has been calling for changing the situation, saying that stadiums must set up measures and equipment to enable their multipurpose use.

The new stadium is expected to overcome such challenges, and attract large-scale events and top artists from across the world.