U.S. Envoy to U.N. Vows Support for Resolving North Korea Abduction Issue; Abductee’s Mother Wants To See ‘Even a Glance’ of Daughter

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sakie Yokota, right, and others meet with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, third from right, front, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is visiting Japan, on Thursday met with families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea and reaffirmed the United States’ continued assistance in resolving the issue.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Sakie Yokota, whose daughter Megumi was abducted in 1977, asked for United States’ support, saying, “I want to see her again while I’m healthy, even just a glance.”

Thomas-Greenfield said she would work hard to reunite the families with the abductees and told them that the United States would continue to raise the issue at the United Nations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also attended the meeting.