Tokaido Line Between Tokyo and Atami Temporarily Suspended Due to Personal Injury Accident
12:25 JST, April 19, 2024
A personal injury accident occurred at around 9:35 a.m. on Friday at a crossing barrier between Ofuna and Fujisawa stations on the JR Tokaido Line in Kanagawa Prefecture, causing temporary suspension of operation between Tokyo and Atami stations.
