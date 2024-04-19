Home>Society>General News

Tokaido Line Between Tokyo and Atami Temporarily Suspended Due to Personal Injury Accident

12:25 JST, April 19, 2024

A personal injury accident occurred at around 9:35 a.m. on Friday at a crossing barrier between Ofuna and Fujisawa stations on the JR Tokaido Line in Kanagawa Prefecture, causing temporary suspension of operation between Tokyo and Atami stations.

