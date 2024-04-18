Home>Society>General News

Hayao Miyazaki among Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Hayao Miyazaki speaks about coming out of retirement in a talk with anatomist Takeshi Yoro in November 2013.

Jiji Press

10:43 JST, April 18, 2024

New York (Jiji Press)—Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki is among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2024, according to the list published by the U.S. magazine Wednesday.

Also on the list is Japanese sociologist Chizuko Ueno.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Sociologist Chizuko Ueno
