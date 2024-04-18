Hayao Miyazaki among Time’s 100 Most Influential People
10:43 JST, April 18, 2024
New York (Jiji Press)—Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki is among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2024, according to the list published by the U.S. magazine Wednesday.
Also on the list is Japanese sociologist Chizuko Ueno.
