Hayao Miyazaki among Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hayao Miyazaki speaks about coming out of retirement in a talk with anatomist Takeshi Yoro in November 2013.

New York (Jiji Press)—Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki is among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2024, according to the list published by the U.S. magazine Wednesday.

Also on the list is Japanese sociologist Chizuko Ueno.