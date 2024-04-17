Powerful Quake Hits Ehime, Kochi Prefectures; No Risk of Tsunami





An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.4 jolted the western areas of Ehime and Kochi prefectures at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no risk of a tsunami, the agency said.

The quake’s epicenter was off the coast of the western part of Ehime Prefecture at a depth of about 50 kilometers, according to the agency. The temblor registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ainan, Ehime Prefecture, and Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture.