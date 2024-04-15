UNESCO-Recognized Takayama Spring Festival Sees Floats Under Cherry Blossoms
15:13 JST, April 15, 2024
A traditional spring festival recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage was held in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, on Monday.
The Takayama Spring Festival started on Saturday.
On Sunday, the many visitors enjoyed colorful floats parading near the cherry blossoms.
