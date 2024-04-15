Home>Society>General News

UNESCO-Recognized Takayama Spring Festival Sees Floats Under Cherry Blossoms

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors to the Takayama Spring Festival in Gifu Prefecture enjoy the view of floats and cherry blossoms on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:13 JST, April 15, 2024

A traditional spring festival recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage was held in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, on Monday.

The Takayama Spring Festival started on Saturday.

On Sunday, the many visitors enjoyed colorful floats parading near the cherry blossoms.

