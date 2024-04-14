Uniforms for Osaka Expo Venue Staff Unveiled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Uniform for Osaka Expo Venue Staff

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Uniforms for people who will work at the venue of the 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka, western Japan, have been unveiled.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition announced the uniforms at an event held in Tokyo on Saturday, a year ahead of the opening of the expo.

The uniform for service attendants working indoors has a design of Myaku-Myaku, the official character of the Osaka Expo, on the chest. Also unveiled were uniforms for event operation staff, and cleaning and medical staff.

On Saturday, the association started recruiting people who will work as “Expo service crew” to manage entries and exits, and guide visitors at the venue.

Uniforms for volunteers in charge of guiding visitors at public facilities around the expo venue are set to be announced later.

The expo will be held for six months from April 13, 2025, on Yumeshima, a manmade island in Osaka Bay.