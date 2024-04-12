Man Found Dead Floating in Moat of Tokyo’s Imperial Palace; Man Thought to Be Tokyo Resident in His 70
15:33 JST, April 12, 2024
A man was found floating in the moat of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward by a cleaning employee who was working nearby.
The person called emergency services at around 8:55 a.m. on Friday.
The man in the moat was confirmed dead at the scene by police. Authorities are trying to identify the man, who is believed to be a Tokyo resident in his 70s, based on his belongings. He did not appear to have any significant external injuries.
The man was found near the Shimizu-mon gate of the Palace, about 400 meters southeast of Tokyo Metro’s Kudanshita Station.
