Man Found Dead Floating in Moat of Tokyo’s Imperial Palace; Man Thought to Be Tokyo Resident in His 70

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Imperial Palace in Tokyo

A man was found floating in the moat of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward by a cleaning employee who was working nearby.

The person called emergency services at around 8:55 a.m. on Friday.

The man in the moat was confirmed dead at the scene by police. Authorities are trying to identify the man, who is believed to be a Tokyo resident in his 70s, based on his belongings. He did not appear to have any significant external injuries.

The man was found near the Shimizu-mon gate of the Palace, about 400 meters southeast of Tokyo Metro’s Kudanshita Station.