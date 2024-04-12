Home>Society>General News

Man Found Dead Floating in Moat of Tokyo’s Imperial Palace; Man Thought to Be Tokyo Resident in His 70

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Imperial Palace in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:33 JST, April 12, 2024

A man was found floating in the moat of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward by a cleaning employee who was working nearby.

The person called emergency services at around 8:55 a.m. on Friday.

The man in the moat was confirmed dead at the scene by police. Authorities are trying to identify the man, who is believed to be a Tokyo resident in his 70s, based on his belongings. He did not appear to have any significant external injuries.

The man was found near the Shimizu-mon gate of the Palace, about 400 meters southeast of Tokyo Metro’s Kudanshita Station.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING