Sake That Goes with Baby Star Ramen Goes on Sale

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Junmai Ginjo Wakaebista

10:08 JST, April 11, 2024

A sake brewery in Mie Prefecture has created sake that goes with Baby Star Ramen in collaboration with the popular snack maker, which is also based in the prefecture.

Wakaebisu Brewery in Iga will on Thursday begin selling Junmai Ginjo Wakaebista, which it developed with Tsu-based The Oyatsu Company, Ltd. for the second straight year.

It has an apple-like aroma, acidity and umami flavor. Mie no Yume brand sake rice produced in the prefecture is used. For the yeast, “MLA12” was chosen for its light sweetness and juicy acidity, targeting young people who are not accustomed to drinking sake.

