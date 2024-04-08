Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu to Submit Resignation as Early as Wednesday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Heita Kawakatsu

SHIZUOKA — Shizuoka Gov. Heita Kawakatsu moved up the date he plans to submit his resignation to as early as Wednesday. His resignation follows criticism he received for a gaffe that could be interpreted as occupational discrimination.

The governor on Monday announced his plan to the prefectural assembly to which he will submit his resignation.

Kawakatsu initially said he will resign at the beginning of the prefectural assembly session in June, but after some prefectural assembly members called for an earlier resignation, he seems to have decided to expediate the process.

Kawakatsu said in a speech to newly hired prefectural officials last week, “Unlike [those who] sell vegetables, raise cattle and make things, you are basically highly intellectual people.” He announced his resignation after his remarks received a barrage of objections.