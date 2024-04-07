UNESCO Heritage Site Todaiji Temple in Nara Sets Up Donation Box for Taiwan Earthquake Victims
17:13 JST, April 7, 2024
NARA – Todaiji temple in Nara set up a donation box on Saturday in the Great Buddha Hall, calling for donations for those affected by a major earthquake that struck eastern Taiwan on Wednesday.
There is a sign next to the box asking for donations, and it is written in foreign languages including English.
Foreign tourists visiting the temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were putting coins in the box one after another.
A senior temple official said: “The full extent of the damage from the earthquake is still unclear. We ask for cooperation in the reconstruction of Taiwan, which is very close to Japan.”
In the same hall, there is also a donation box for those affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake that occurred in January.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING