UNESCO Heritage Site Todaiji Temple in Nara Sets Up Donation Box for Taiwan Earthquake Victims

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A donation box is set up at Todaiji temple in Nara Prefecture.

NARA – Todaiji temple in Nara set up a donation box on Saturday in the Great Buddha Hall, calling for donations for those affected by a major earthquake that struck eastern Taiwan on Wednesday.

There is a sign next to the box asking for donations, and it is written in foreign languages including English.

Foreign tourists visiting the temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were putting coins in the box one after another.

A senior temple official said: “The full extent of the damage from the earthquake is still unclear. We ask for cooperation in the reconstruction of Taiwan, which is very close to Japan.”

In the same hall, there is also a donation box for those affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake that occurred in January.