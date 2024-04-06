Girl Struck, Killed at Railway Crossing with No Alarm or Barrier in Gunma; Believed to Have Walked onto Tracks
13:37 JST, April 6, 2024
A 9-year-old girl was struck and killed by a two-car train in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Saturday morning. The girl is believed to have walked onto the tracks at the crossing, which had no alarm or barrier. Local police are investigating the cause of the accident.
The accident occurred at around 8:50 a.m. and the Joshin Dentetsu train was traveling from Shimonita to Takasaki.
