Lightning Struck JAL Aircraft Twice, Causing Burning Smell in Cabin
18:20 JST, April 3, 2024
Japan Airlines Flight 694, a Boeing 737-800 bound for Haneda Airport with 122 passengers and crew, was struck twice by lightning around 3 p.m. Wednesday as it was climbing after takeoff from Miyazaki Airport in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, according to Japan Airlines Co. A burning smell was reportedly smelled in the cabin afterward.
Flight 694 changed its destination to Osaka Kansai Airport and landed at around 3:40 pm. No passengers or crew members were injured. Japan Airlines is investigating the details.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
JN ACCESS RANKING