Home>Society>General News

Lightning Struck JAL Aircraft Twice, Causing Burning Smell in Cabin

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Miyazaki Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:20 JST, April 3, 2024

Japan Airlines Flight 694, a Boeing 737-800 bound for Haneda Airport with 122 passengers and crew, was struck twice by lightning around 3 p.m. Wednesday as it was climbing after takeoff from Miyazaki Airport in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, according to Japan Airlines Co. A burning smell was reportedly smelled in the cabin afterward.

Flight 694 changed its destination to Osaka Kansai Airport and landed at around 3:40 pm. No passengers or crew members were injured. Japan Airlines is investigating the details.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING