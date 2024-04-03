Lightning Struck JAL Aircraft Twice, Causing Burning Smell in Cabin

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Miyazaki Airport

Japan Airlines Flight 694, a Boeing 737-800 bound for Haneda Airport with 122 passengers and crew, was struck twice by lightning around 3 p.m. Wednesday as it was climbing after takeoff from Miyazaki Airport in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, according to Japan Airlines Co. A burning smell was reportedly smelled in the cabin afterward.

Flight 694 changed its destination to Osaka Kansai Airport and landed at around 3:40 pm. No passengers or crew members were injured. Japan Airlines is investigating the details.