JP Tower Osaka, 39-story Building Complex on West Side of Osaka Station, Now Completed; Commercial Facilities, Hotel Open in Summer

The Yomiuri Shimbun

JP Tower Osaka

JP Tower Osaka, a 188-meter tall building complex that was under construction on the site of the former Osaka Central Post Office on the west side of JR Osaka Station, has been completed. The office floors, which include a garden and lounge, were unveiled to the press on Wednesday.

The building has 39 stories above ground and 3 below. The office floors are from 11 to 27, the commercial facility “KITTE Osaka” is from the first basement floor to the sixth floor, and the hotel is from the 29th to the 38th floor. The offices were put to use last November, the commercial facility will open on July 31 this year, and the hotel will open this summer.

The public areas of the office floors include a 1,500-square-meter garden, a lounge with approximately 500 seats where employees of tenant companies can mingle, a fitness room, and a sauna.

Redevelopment is underway on the west side of Osaka Station, with the hotel and commercial facilities in the “Umekita Phase 2” redevelopment zone opening in September, and the JR West building complex scheduled to open in the fall.