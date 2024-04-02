Four JAL Flight Attendants Injured Apparently Due to Turbulence at Altitude of 5,200 Meters En Route from Melbourne to Narita
17:37 JST, April 2, 2024
Four flight attendants on Japan Airlines Flight 774 from Melbourne to Narita were injured during the flight, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry said Tuesday. The plane is believed to have hit turbulence. The Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) will investigate the cause of the accident.
According to the ministry, the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday, while flying at an altitude of 5,200 meters, 150 kilometers southeast of Narita International Airport in Chiba. One flight attendant suffered a fractured lower right tibia, and three others suffered sprains.
