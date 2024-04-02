Tohoku Shinkansen Fully Resumes Operation Following Suspension Due to Breakdown of Maintenance Vehicle (UPDATE2)
12:44 JST, April 2, 2024
Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services fully resumed at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday following a suspension between Tokyo and Sendai stations due to the breakdown of a maintenance vehicle at Fukushima Station.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
-
Spring Warmth in Central Tokyo; Winter Chill Expected at Early Next Week
JN ACCESS RANKING