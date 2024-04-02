Home>Society>General News

Tohoku Shinkansen Fully Resumes Operation Following Suspension Due to Breakdown of Maintenance Vehicle (UPDATE2)

12:44 JST, April 2, 2024

Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services fully resumed at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday following a suspension between Tokyo and Sendai stations due to the breakdown of a maintenance vehicle at Fukushima Station.

