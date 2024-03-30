Ukraine Coverage Earns Yomiuri Shimbun Bureau Chief Journalism Award; Plans to Continue Reporting on War in Ukraine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Koya Ozeki, left, chief of The Yomiuri Shimbun General Bureau of Europe, receives the Vaughn-Uyeda Memorial International Journalist Prize in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

Koya Ozeki, 51, chief of The Yomiuri Shimbun General Bureau of Europe, received a Vaughn-Uyeda Memorial International Journalist Prize for 2023 in Tokyo on Friday.

The prize is awarded to journalists who wrote momentous articles on international affairs.

Ozeki was given a certificate at the award ceremony.

Ozeki conducted an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in March 2023, the first among Japanese news media. His coverage of Ukrainian affairs has been highly evaluated.

During the ceremony, one member of the selection committee reiterated his comments regarding Ozeki’s articles and said they “really dug into Mr. Zelenskyy’s feelings on a wide variety of topics.”

In his address, Ozeki said: “One year has passed since the interview, and the situation surrounding Ukraine has worsened. I accept this award very seriously as many people continue to die every day.”

Regarding the future, Ozeki said, “I feel that, as an individual, I have accepted the responsibility to continue reporting on the war.”

Ryosuke Endo, 50, deputy chief of The Sankei Shimbun’s international news department and editorial writer, also received the same prize at the ceremony.

The award is given by the Japan Press Research Institute, a public-interest incorporated foundation.