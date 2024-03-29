Health Ministry Says Puberulic Acid Included in Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s Supplement Containing Benikoji

Courtesy of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.’s supplement product Benikoji CholesteHelp

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Friday that puberulic acid was included in Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.’s supplement “Benikoji CholesteHelp” which contains benikoji red rice mold in regards to health problems, including five peoples’ deaths.

Puberulic acid is chemical compound derived from blue mold and has high toxicity.