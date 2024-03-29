Home>Society>General News

Kidney Failure Linked to Japan’s Kobayashi Pharma Benikoji Supplements Also Reported in Taiwan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A sign announcing Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s voluntary recall of its benikoji red rice mold supplements is seen at a drugstore in Fukuoka on Thursday.

By Masatsugu Sonoda / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

12:35 JST, March 29, 2024

TAIPEI — A Taiwanese woman suffered kidney failure after taking Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.’s supplements containing benikoji red rice mold, the electronic edition of The China Times and other Taiwanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, the woman, a 70-year-old from Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, has cholesterol problems and had been taking the supplements for a long time.

She was reportedly diagnosed with acute kidney failure after developing symptoms of diarrhea and abdominal pain in March last year. She is still undergoing treatment.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING