Kidney Failure Linked to Japan’s Kobayashi Pharma Benikoji Supplements Also Reported in Taiwan
12:35 JST, March 29, 2024
TAIPEI — A Taiwanese woman suffered kidney failure after taking Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.’s supplements containing benikoji red rice mold, the electronic edition of The China Times and other Taiwanese media reported on Thursday.
According to the reports, the woman, a 70-year-old from Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, has cholesterol problems and had been taking the supplements for a long time.
She was reportedly diagnosed with acute kidney failure after developing symptoms of diarrhea and abdominal pain in March last year. She is still undergoing treatment.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
-
Spring Warmth in Central Tokyo; Winter Chill Expected at Early Next Week
JN ACCESS RANKING