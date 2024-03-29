1 More Benikoji-Linked Death Confirmed, Bringing Total Deaths to 5 After Taking Japan’s Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s Supplement
11:35 JST, March 29, 2024
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday that one more person who had taken supplements containing benikoji red rice mold has been confirmed dead following health complications, bringing the total number of such deaths to five.
The person had taken the company’s Benikoji CholesteHelp product, and the bereaved family contacted Kobayashi Pharmaceutical on Thursday, the Osaka-based company said Friday.
