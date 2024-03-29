Home>Society>General News

JR Tohoku, Yamagata, Akita Shinkansen Lines Resume Operations After Suspension Due to Power Failure (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

7:19 JST, March 29, 2024 (updated at 9:30 JST)

JR East’s Tohoku, Yamagata and Akita Shinkansen lines resumed operations around 9 a.m. Friday after temporarily halting operations due to power failure from around 5:45 a.m. on the day, according to East Japan Railway Co.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING