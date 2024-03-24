Cherry Blossom Tree Made of 880,000 Lego Bricks Blooms; Tree to be illuminated During Two-Night Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A tree made of Lego bricks is seen in the Legoland Japan Resort theme park in Minato Ward, Nagoya, on Friday.

A giant cherry blossom tree made of Lego bricks is attracting visitors to the Legoland Japan Resort theme park in Minato Ward, Nagoya. The tree, named Lego sakura tree, will be illuminated during a two-night event on April 19 and 20.

The tree, which is made of about 880,000 bricks, is 4.4 meters tall and 5 meters wide and is located in an open space near the entrance of the theme park.

During the event, the tree will be illuminated with white and pale pink lights and various attractions will be held to enhance the spring atmosphere.

The maximum number of tickets for the event available to the general public is 3,000 per day.