Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ippei Mizuhara appears in a new school English textbook.

Ippei Mizuhara, who served as an interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, is featured in a new school textbook approved by the education ministry on Friday. The new textbook will be used from April 2025.

In response to reports that Mizuhara was suspected of illegal gambling and his dismissal from the team, the publisher Kyoiku-Shuppan Co. has indicated that it is considering measures, including replacing the content.

The English textbook in question contains conversations between a teacher and students in English about the people who support success. Mizuhara is introduced as someone who helps Ohtani fit in with the team and supports his personal life. The textbook also includes a photo of him smiling with Ohtani.

According to the ministry, publishers can make changes to the content of approved textbooks if they apply for corrections and receive approval from the education minister.