Production of Vibrant Warrior Banners for Japan’s Boys’ Day Festival on May 5 Underway in Aichi Pref.
16:00 JST, March 18, 2024
Warrior banners wishing for the healthy growth and development of children are dried in the sun at Watanabe Koinobori, a long-established banner producer in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, ahead of the Tango no Sekku, the traditional boys’ festival held on May 5. Employing traditional techniques, artisans at Watanabe Koinobori create hand-drawn depictions of warriors from the Sengoku (warring states) period, including local hero Tokugawa Ieyasu, as well as Uesugi Kenshin and Takeda Shingen. The cotton banners, some of which are as long as 9 meters, are vividly painted. With fewer households setting up large banners, smaller sizes for balconies and tapestries for indoor use have become popular. About 500 pieces will be shipped nationwide by the end of April.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Tokyo, Kanto Shake as M4.7 Quake Hits Coast Off Chiba Pref.: No Tsunami Warning, Advisory Issued
-
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Ehime, Hiroshima Prefectures; No Tsunami Expected
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
- Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected