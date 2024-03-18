Production of Vibrant Warrior Banners for Japan’s Boys’ Day Festival on May 5 Underway in Aichi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Warrior banners wishing for the healthy growth and development of children are dried in the sun at Watanabe Koinobori, a long-established banner producer in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, ahead of the Tango no Sekku, the traditional boys’ festival held on May 5. Employing traditional techniques, artisans at Watanabe Koinobori create hand-drawn depictions of warriors from the Sengoku (warring states) period, including local hero Tokugawa Ieyasu, as well as Uesugi Kenshin and Takeda Shingen. The cotton banners, some of which are as long as 9 meters, are vividly painted. With fewer households setting up large banners, smaller sizes for balconies and tapestries for indoor use have become popular. About 500 pieces will be shipped nationwide by the end of April.