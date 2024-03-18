551Horai, Butaman Pork Bun Maker, Recalling About 300,000 Pork Buns after Resin Chips Found in Filling
13:51 JST, March 18, 2024
Horai Co., known for its 551 butaman pork buns, said Sunday that it is recalling about 300,000 pork buns after some of them were found to contain resin fragments.
The company, based in Naniwa Ward, Osaka, resumed production and sale Monday. No health damage has been confirmed.
An employee at the factory in the ward found a piece of resin in filling for pork buns around noon Saturday, according to Horai. The resin cover of an onion processing machine was found to have broken, and production and sale of products was stopped.
The company cleaned the production line and resumed production and sale Sunday morning. However, production was suspended again at around 3 p.m. Sunday after an employee at a shop in Osaka found a resin chip in the filling of a bun. It is believed that resin pieces remained in the production line due to inadequate cleaning.
