Home>Society>General News

Fukuoka: Trains with Automated Driving System Begin Test Runs on JR Kashii Line

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A JR Kashii Line train that began automatic operation in Higashi Ward, Fukuoka City, on March 17.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:03 JST, March 18, 2024

An automated driving system which is operated without a person holding train driver license has been introduced on the JR Kashii Line in the eastern part of Fukuoka City and other areas.

The duties of the onboard crew will be limited to emergency operations and the opening and closing of doors.

This is the first such trial on a commercial line in Japan, according to Kyushu Railway Co.

The company began the trial on less than 20% of its train operation on Saturday and will gradually increase the practice.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING