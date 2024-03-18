Fukuoka: Trains with Automated Driving System Begin Test Runs on JR Kashii Line
12:03 JST, March 18, 2024
An automated driving system which is operated without a person holding train driver license has been introduced on the JR Kashii Line in the eastern part of Fukuoka City and other areas.
The duties of the onboard crew will be limited to emergency operations and the opening and closing of doors.
This is the first such trial on a commercial line in Japan, according to Kyushu Railway Co.
The company began the trial on less than 20% of its train operation on Saturday and will gradually increase the practice.
