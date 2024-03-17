New Yamagata Shinkansen Train Series E8 Debuts; Train Can Reach Maximum Speed of 300 Kph

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Railroad fans take photos as the new model of the Yamagata Shinkansen train leaves Tokyo Station on Saturday.

The new model of the Yamagata Shinkansen train called Series E8 debuted Saturday, running 25 kph faster than its predecessor.

The train can reach a maximum speed of 300 kph on some sections of the Yamagata Shinkansen line, which runs between Tokyo and Shinjo, Yamagata Prefecture.

The colors of the new model are a combination of purple and yellow. Purple signifies the mandarin duck — Yamagata’s prefectural bird — while yellow represents safflower, which Yamagata is known for.

The first Series E8 train, Tsubasa No. 122, departed Shinjo Station in Yamagata Prefecture and arrived at Tokyo Station on time at 9:12 a.m. Railroad fans waiting on the platform took photos and waved at the train.