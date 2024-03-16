Spring Warmth in Central Tokyo; Winter Chill Expected at Early Next Week

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk with their coats off in the Ginza district, Tokyo, on Saturday.

High pressure systems swept across the country on Saturday, raising temperatures nationwide to levels usually seen from early April to early May. A maximum temperature of 22.7 C was recorded in central Tokyo, which is on par with early May, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The pedestrian paradise in the Ginza district was enveloped in warmth, and some tourists were seen shopping in short sleeves.

Cold air is expected to move south early next week, and the temperature is expected to drop nearly 10 C, making it as cold as winter.