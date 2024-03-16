Home>Society>General News

Godzilla Lands in Ikebukuro to Promote Traffic Safety

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Godzilla walks on the street as part of a drive to raise awareness for traffic safety in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:12 JST, March 16, 2024

Godzilla took part in a parade in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, on Saturday with police to promote road safety ahead of the annual nationwide campaign in April for raising public awareness of traffic safety.

The kaiju monster was appointed as “one-day-chief” by the chief of Ikebukuro Police Station after appearing in the station hall with its signature theme song.

Godzilla then paraded toward JR Ikebukuro Station as many fans and passersby looked on, along with police officers holding a banner raising awareness for traffic safety.

