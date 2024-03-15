Home>Society>General News

M-5.5 Quake Hits Near Amami-Oshima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected


The Japan News

19:49 JST, March 15, 2024

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit near Amami-Oshima island in Kagoshima Prefecture at 19:32 p.m. on Friday, registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Amami, Kagoshima.

No tsunami advisory was issued for the quake.

