Power Companies’ Federation Unveils Egg-Shaped Mascot for Expo Pavilion; Visitors can Enjoy Exhibit Using Egg-Shaped Device
12:31 JST, March 15, 2024
The Federation of Electric Power Companies, which consists of 10 major electric power companies in Japan, unveiled the mascot for its pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Thursday.
The mascot, a silver egg with white arms and legs, has been named “Kanosei no Tamago” (The Egg of Possibility) after the name of the pavilion, Denryokukan – Kanosei no tamagotachi (Electric Power Pavilion – Eggs of Possibilities).
From now on, the federation will use the mascot at Expo-related events and other occasions.
According to a plan for the pavilion, visitors will be able to enjoy energy-related exhibits by an using egg-shaped device. Details will be announced at a later date.
