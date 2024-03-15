Power Companies’ Federation Unveils Egg-Shaped Mascot for Expo Pavilion; Visitors can Enjoy Exhibit Using Egg-Shaped Device

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man, center, stands with Kanosei no Tamago, right, the Federation of Electric Power Companies’ mascot for its pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, and the official mascot for the Expo in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Federation of Electric Power Companies, which consists of 10 major electric power companies in Japan, unveiled the mascot for its pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Thursday.

The mascot, a silver egg with white arms and legs, has been named “Kanosei no Tamago” (The Egg of Possibility) after the name of the pavilion, Denryokukan – Kanosei no tamagotachi (Electric Power Pavilion – Eggs of Possibilities).

From now on, the federation will use the mascot at Expo-related events and other occasions.

According to a plan for the pavilion, visitors will be able to enjoy energy-related exhibits by an using egg-shaped device. Details will be announced at a later date.