Power Companies’ Federation Unveils Egg-Shaped Mascot for Expo Pavilion; Visitors can Enjoy Exhibit Using Egg-Shaped Device

A man, center, stands with Kanosei no Tamago, right, the Federation of Electric Power Companies’ mascot for its pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, and the official mascot for the Expo in Tokyo on Thursday.

12:31 JST, March 15, 2024

The Federation of Electric Power Companies, which consists of 10 major electric power companies in Japan, unveiled the mascot for its pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Thursday.

The mascot, a silver egg with white arms and legs, has been named “Kanosei no Tamago” (The Egg of Possibility) after the name of the pavilion, Denryokukan – Kanosei no tamagotachi (Electric Power Pavilion – Eggs of Possibilities).

From now on, the federation will use the mascot at Expo-related events and other occasions.

According to a plan for the pavilion, visitors will be able to enjoy energy-related exhibits by an using egg-shaped device. Details will be announced at a later date.

