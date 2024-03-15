Sota Fujii and Yoshiharu Habu, Japan Shogi Stars, to Clash in Commemorative Match at Koshien in December, Marking Dual Centennials
11:59 JST, March 15, 2024
A commemorative shogi match between multi-titleholder Sota Fujii and Ninth-dan Yoshiharu Habu will take place at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Dec. 8, according to the Japan Shogi Association and the Koshien Stadium.
The event will take place this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of both the association’s founding and the stadium’s opening. During a press conference at the stadium in January, Habu, who is chairman of the association, said, “Both [Koshien and shogi] are enjoyed by people of all ages.” He expressed his honor at playing at the venue. “I want to give my utmost to please the many fans,” he said.
The specific location within the stadium and details on how to watch the match are yet to be determined.
