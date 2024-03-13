Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
21:06 JST, March 13, 2024
Fuji-Q Highland, a theme park in Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi Prefecture, announced on Wednesday that it will cease operations of its Do-Dodonpa roller coaster.
Do-Dodonpa, a popular attraction known for its claim to be the “world’s fastest accelerating” roller coaster, can accelerate to a speed of 180 kilometers per hour in just 1.56 seconds. Since its opening in December 2001, it has been enjoyed by 9.3 million people. However, the ride has been out of service since August 2021 due to reports of serious injuries sustained by some riders.
According to Fuji-Q Highland, there have been 12 reported injuries possibly related to the use of Do-Dodonpa, with six people suffering serious injuries such as broken bones in the chest and neck. Despite ongoing discussions with the manufacturer on measures to ensure safe operation, the theme park has concluded that concrete solutions are difficult to implement.
