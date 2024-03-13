Gourmet Market Opens in Azabudai Hills, Tokyo; 34 Specialty Stores to Promote ‘Japan’s Rich Food Culture’
14:18 JST, March 13, 2024
A market with a collection of specialty stores where shoppers can enjoy fresh foods and delicacies opened in Azabudai Hills in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.
The Azabudai Hills Market, whose theme is “conveying Japan’s rich food culture,” features 34 specialty stores on the first floor and the basement level 1 of the complex’s commercial area.
In addition to retail stores owned by wholesalers selling fresh fish from the seas around Japan and domestically produced meats, there are delicatessens run by well-known Chinese and Western restaurants, as well as restaurants that require reservations.
At a press preview on Tuesday, an official from Mori Building Co., which operates the facility, said, “We hope to bring the great taste of Japanese food, from affordable to high-end, to consumers.”
Hours of operation vary from store to store, with fresh food and prepared food stores open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some stores will open in spring or later.
