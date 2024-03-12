Massive School of Sardines Illuminated by Cherry Blossom Colors at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium in Yokohama

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A massive school of sardines illuminated by pink, sakura-colored lighting swims with music in the background at the Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium in Yokohama, creating a magical scene emulating cherry blossoms in full bloom. Visitors applauded and cheered during the “Super Sardine Illusion Sakura” show, which used 50,000 sardines in the aquarium’s 8-meter-tall tank to liken the fish as cherry blossoms blooming and billowing. “We hope visitors will enjoy the sakura shown by sardines ahead of the real ones,” an aquarium official said. The show will run through April 16.