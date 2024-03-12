Massive School of Sardines Illuminated by Cherry Blossom Colors at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium in Yokohama
13:45 JST, March 12, 2024
A massive school of sardines illuminated by pink, sakura-colored lighting swims with music in the background at the Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium in Yokohama, creating a magical scene emulating cherry blossoms in full bloom. Visitors applauded and cheered during the “Super Sardine Illusion Sakura” show, which used 50,000 sardines in the aquarium’s 8-meter-tall tank to liken the fish as cherry blossoms blooming and billowing. “We hope visitors will enjoy the sakura shown by sardines ahead of the real ones,” an aquarium official said. The show will run through April 16.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
-
One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
-
Tokyo, Kanto Shake as M4.7 Quake Hits Coast Off Chiba Pref.: No Tsunami Warning, Advisory Issued
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected