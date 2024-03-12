Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Chiba Prefecture
12:38 JST, March 12, 2024
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake with an epicenter off the east coast of Chiba Prefecture struck at around 12:27 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the seismic intensity on the Japanese scale was 3 in Chonan, 2 in Ichinomiya, in Chiba Prefecture. No tsunami is expected from this earthquake.
