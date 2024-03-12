Tomoko Akane Elected as 1st Japanese President of International Criminal Court

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tomoko Akane

THE HAGUE — Tomoko Akane, a Japanese judge of the International Criminal Court, was elected as its new president on Monday and became the first Japanese head of The Hague-based organization.

The election was held to decide the successor of Piotr Hofmanski, who is ending his term as president of the court, which was established in 2002. Her term of office will last three years

Akane, a former public prosecutor in Japan, was elected as an ICC judge in 2018 and was part of the court’s team that issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in his alleged connection to the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. Moscow objected to the ICC’s move, claiming the warrant was unsubstantiated and put Akane and others involved on a wanted list.