University of Tokyo Releases List of Successful Applicants Admitted Through General Exams; Women Account for Only 19.4％

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Akamon gate of the University of Tokyo

The University of Tokyo on Sunday released a list of successful applicants that were admitted through its general entrance exams.

Out of 9,432 who applied, 2,993 were successful, among which 582, or 19.4%, were women. The ratio is 2.4 percentage points lower than last year.

A total of 3,130 applications were accepted when combined with those who applied through school-recommendation-based admissions and other selection processes. Out of the total number, 646 were women, accounting for 20.6%. The figure is 2.1 percentage points lower than last year.