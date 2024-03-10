Home>Society>General News

JR Chuo Line Resumes Full Operation After Being Partly Suspended in Tokyo Due to Accident (UPDATE 1)

11:50 JST, March 10, 2024 (updated at 13:00 JST)

The JR Chuo Line operation had been temporarily suspended between Tokyo and Takao Stations Sunday for over an hour, following an accident involving a person that occurred between Hachioji and Nishi-Hachioji Stations in Tokyo at around 11:05 a.m. Sunday. Its operation was fully resumed by around 12:20 p.m. on the day.

