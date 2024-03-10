JR Chuo Line Resumes Full Operation After Being Partly Suspended in Tokyo Due to Accident (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun File Photo

The JR Chuo Line operation had been temporarily suspended between Tokyo and Takao Stations Sunday for over an hour, following an accident involving a person that occurred between Hachioji and Nishi-Hachioji Stations in Tokyo at around 11:05 a.m. Sunday. Its operation was fully resumed by around 12:20 p.m. on the day.